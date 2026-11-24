Eleven-month agricultural training equips young Filipinos with modern farming skills and business development knowledge to support local agricultural enterprises.

CALABARZON — Four young agricultural trainees from CALABARZON have completed an 11-month internship in Israel, gaining hands-on experience in modern farming technologies, agricultural production and enterprise management that could help strengthen farming communities in their home provinces.

The graduates of the Philippine-Israel Internship Program for the Youth (PIIPY) are Dailyn T. Ayes of Panukulan, Quezon; Aldwin Jeus Diolola of Siniloan, Laguna; and Ma. Norelyn Miras and Karlo P. Pujalte, both from Infanta, Quezon.

According to the Department of Agriculture–Agricultural Training Institute (DA-ATI) CALABARZON, the participants underwent practical training on Israeli farms, where they learned modern agricultural technologies, production techniques and farm management systems.

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The 11-month program provided the young trainees with opportunities to apply their knowledge in actual agricultural operations, exposing them to farming practices that could potentially be adapted to Philippine conditions.

As part of the completion requirements, the participants underwent a post-evaluation and Business Enterprise Proposal (BEP) presentation during the program's virtual closing ceremony on 21 November 2026.

During the presentations, the graduates outlined proposed agricultural enterprises designed to translate their overseas training into potential business opportunities.

The activity provided an opportunity to assess how the knowledge and skills acquired in Israel could be applied to agricultural production, enterprise development and livelihood initiatives in their respective communities.

Beyond technical farming experience, the internship also emphasized agricultural entrepreneurship, encouraging young Filipinos to explore opportunities in farming as a sustainable livelihood and business venture.

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ATI CALABARZON highlighted the potential of the returning trainees to share their knowledge with local farming communities and contribute to promoting improved production practices and agricultural innovation.

The graduates' business proposals could also serve as a foundation for future agricultural enterprises, particularly if supported by appropriate technical assistance, financing and market opportunities.

Their completion of the international training program underscores the role of youth participation, practical education and technology transfer in developing a more productive and competitive agricultural sector.