DA-ATI CALABARZON program focuses on purple yam production, food processing and value-added products to expand livelihood opportunities.

THE growing acceptance of ube in Europe is more than just a food trend — it is a reflection of cultural exchange, innovation and sustainability. For the Philippines, this means enhanced export potential, increased agricultural investments, and the chance to promote Filipino identity on a broader stage.

LOS BAÑOS, Laguna — Thirty farmers and local government agricultural technicians are participating in a five-day training program aimed at transforming purple yam, commonly known as ube, into value-added products and expanding agribusiness opportunities in CALABARZON.

The Department of Agriculture–Agricultural Training Institute (DA-ATI) CALABARZON launched the “Training on Purple Yam Production, Processing and Enterprise Development” on 23 November 2026 in partnership with the Bureau of Plant Industry–Los Baños National Crop Research, Development and Production Support Center.

The program seeks to equip participants with appropriate technologies for ube production, postharvest handling, food processing and enterprise development, helping farmers explore opportunities beyond selling freshly harvested crops.

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Following online discussions on the opening day, participants are scheduled to undergo face-to-face sessions and hands-on training from 24 to 27 November at the University of the Philippines Los Baños Institute of Food Science and Technology.

The practical sessions will focus on processing purple yam into various value-added products and developing skills that could support small-scale agricultural enterprises.

DA-ATI CALABARZON Center Director Dr. Rolando V. Maningas emphasized the potential of purple yam as a high-value crop capable of creating additional livelihood opportunities for farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs.

He also highlighted the importance of collaboration between agricultural agencies in promoting appropriate production technologies, food safety practices and value-adding activities.

The initiative aims to help farmers strengthen their capacity to develop marketable products, improve agricultural productivity and identify potential business opportunities in the growing value-added food sector.

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By integrating production, processing and enterprise development, the training seeks to encourage participating farmers to explore ways of increasing the commercial value of their harvests.