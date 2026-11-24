The Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) has issued nonbailable arrest warrants against businessman Charlie "Atong" Ang and police Lt. Col. Ryan Jay Orapa in connection with the kidnapping and serious illegal detention of six missing cockfighting enthusiasts, or sabungeros.

Department of Justice (DOJ) spokesperson Polo Martinez said the warrants were issued on 30 October 2026 after the court found probable cause to hold both accused for trial.

"The court likewise ruled that the accused are not allowed to post bail in these cases," Martinez said.

The warrants followed the DOJ prosecution panel's finding of prima facie evidence to indict Ang and Orapa.

Manila RTC Branch 185 initially granted the prosecution's motion to amend the criminal information, formally including the two as accused in the case.

However, the court subsequently granted the defense's motion for inhibition, resulting in the reassignment of the case to Branch 175.

The defense has also filed a motion to defer arraignment and suspend court proceedings pending the resolution of its petition for review before the DOJ.

Ang and Orapa face charges linked to the disappearance of six cockfighting enthusiasts in 2022.

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The latest development adds to the legal proceedings involving Ang, who has been the subject of separate arrest warrants in connection with the missing sabungeros cases.