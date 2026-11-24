LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — A 20-year-old motorcycle rider died after crashing into the rear of a parked delivery van along Halsema Highway in Kilometer 6, Barangay Balili, La Trinidad, Benguet, early Tuesday, Nov. 24.

His 19-year-old passenger sustained injuries and was placed under medical observation. Both victims are natives of Tadian, Mountain Province.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in La Trinidad said it received a call regarding the crash at 3:13 a.m. and arrived at the scene in front of a restaurant five minutes later.

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Emergency responders found the motorcycle driver unresponsive, without a pulse and not breathing, prompting them to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Both victims were transported to Benguet General Hospital, where the attending physician declared the driver dead on arrival. His passenger remained conscious.

Initial findings from the La Trinidad Municipal Police Station showed that the delivery van was parked along the outer northbound lane while its driver and a companion were eating inside the restaurant.

Upon returning to the vehicle, they discovered that the motorcycle, which had been traveling from Kilometer 5 toward Kilometer 6, had crashed into the rear of the van, throwing both riders onto the pavement.