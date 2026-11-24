PHIVOLCS' 24 November 2026 monitoring bulletin shows four volcanic earthquakes, a 600-meter steam plume, and continued Alert Level 1 over Taal Volcano in Batangas.

BATANGAS — Taal Volcano recorded four volcanic earthquakes in the past 24 hours, down from eight the previous day, as state volcanologists maintained Alert Level 1 over the volcano on Tuesday, 24 November.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the latest monitoring bulletin covering the 24-hour period ending at midnight showed continued low-level volcanic unrest despite the decline in seismic activity.

The agency reported a sulfur dioxide emission rate of 314 metric tons per day based on measurements taken on 23 November.

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Weak steaming activity produced a plume reaching approximately 600 meters above the volcano, drifting southwest.

Ground deformation monitoring also indicated short-term inflation of Taal Volcano Island, suggesting continued changes beneath the volcanic edifice.

Meanwhile, the latest available measurements of Taal's Main Crater Lake, taken on 23 October, showed an acidity level of pH 0.48 and a temperature of 63.7 degrees Celsius.

PHIVOLCS maintained that Alert Level 1 indicates low-level unrest and does not rule out sudden volcanic activity.

The agency reiterated its prohibition against entering Taal Volcano Island, particularly the Main Crater and Daang Kastila fissures, and staying within Taal Lake.

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Aircraft are likewise prohibited from flying close to the volcano's summit due to possible volcanic hazards.

PHIVOLCS warned that sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and the accumulation or release of hazardous volcanic gases remain possible.