Clark Freeport – The Meralco PowerGen Corporation (MGEN) Retail Electricity Supplier, Inc. (RES) is banking on the supplier’s capacity to choose who they get their electricity from thru the retail electricity market, pitching the company’s competitive rates, flexible service options, and energy solutions.

The statement came during the Central Luzon Media Roundtable at the Clark Marriott Hotel in this Freeport on 23 November 2026, wherein MGEN RES officials met with media men and women of Central Luzon.

Accoridng to MGEN RES, this came as the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) lowered the threshold for Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA) and the Retail Aggregation Program from 500 kilowatts to 100 kilowatts of average monthly peak demand in June 2026.

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“This opens supplier choice to a wider range of factories, offices, hospitals, schools, hotels, retail locations and multi-site companies that did not previously qualify,” Sustainability, Communications, and External Affairs Head Atty. Christer A. Gaudiano said.

He added that the change puts a real operating decision in front of many of these companies for the first time.

“Once a business qualifies as a contestable customer, it can negotiate directly with a licensed Retail Electricity Supplier for its generation supply, while its local distribution utility continues to handle network delivery and metering and the national transmission grid continues to operate as before.”

For businesses with several branches or sites below the individual threshold, the Retail Aggregation Program offers another route in, letting qualifying customers pool demand under applicable ownership, franchise-area or contiguity rules.

This is particularly relevant for multi-site retailers, banks, telecommunications networks and similar portfolios whose individual locations may fall short of the threshold on their own.

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Choosing a supplier is rarely just a matter of comparing a quoted rate, either. Government and market-operator reviews of the retail electricity segment have pointed to information gaps, contract-negotiation difficulty and metering delays as practical barriers that can slow a business's move to a new supplier — the kind of friction a first time buyer only discovers partway through the process.

MGEN RES is one of the suppliers now in that conversation. It has held nationwide registration with the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP) since 2013, long enough to have watched the market it competes and expand around it.

Its pitch to business customers rests on choice and flexibility: competitive rates, flexible service options, and energy solutions built around how a specific operation actually runs rather than a one-size template.

Supply comes from MGEN's own generation fleet — capable of covering base, intermediate and peak load, plus ancillary services — supplemented by other power supply partners, so a single point of contact draws on more than one source.

Reliability is part of that pitch too, tied to the diversified sourcing above. The arrangement still works within the shared transmission and distribution system every business depends on, not around it: supplier choice changes who provides the power, not how it gets delivered.

The partnership doesn't end at the electricity bill. Technical assistance at the customer’s own facilities is part of the package — hot-spot testing, transformer maintenance support, electrical-equipment testing, thermal scanning and relay settings testing, designed to help maintain the customer’s sites and improve operational efficiency.

Customer training through Meralco Power Academy resources, regular market and regulatory updates, and ongoing engagement programs round out the offer, support meant to help a business manage the practical side of switching, not just the switch itself.

“Choosing a supplier goes beyond comparing a number on a rate sheet. What we want businesses to get from MGEN RES is power that fits how they actually operate, and partnership that doesn't end once the contract is signed,” said Emmanuel V. Rubio, President and CEO of MGEN RES.