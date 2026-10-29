BAGUIO CITY —Two unidentified men robbed a pawnshop and remittance center branch in Barangay Bakakeng North in the afternoon of 29 October 2026, escaping with an undetermined amount of cash and jewelry.

According to an initial police report, the incident occurred around 2:10 p.m. on the date and was reported to the authorities roughly five minutes later.

The suspects, wearing black clothing, jackets, bonnets, and one helmet, approached the establishment and declared a hold-up. One suspect restrained the security guard while the other confronted a female employee managing the display section. The armed suspect ordered the employee to open the showcase and seized various pieces of jewelry before both men fled in an unknown direction.

Responding officers launched a pursuit operation in a bid to catch the hold-uppers.