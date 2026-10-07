LAGUNA — Armed robbers stole an estimated P10 million to P15 million worth of assorted jewelry from a shop inside a mall in Santa Rosa City on Tuesday night, police said.
The robbery happened at around 8:45 p.m. on 6 October at Gems and Jewels inside WalterMart Mall in Barangay Balibago.
Initial investigation showed that store personnel were preparing to close and were conducting an inventory when two suspects entered the shop.
Police said one of the suspects allegedly pointed a firearm at a store employee while his companion took jewelry placed on top of a glass cabinet and other pieces displayed inside.
The suspects then allegedly forced the employees into the staff room while continuing to threaten them with the firearm.
One of the suspects also took jewelry stored inside an open vault before the pair fled on foot through the mall’s main entrance.
Aside from the assorted jewelry, police said around ₱30,000 in cash proceeds was also reported missing.
Santa Rosa police and SWAT personnel responded to the incident and have begun reviewing CCTV footage, interviewing possible witnesses and coordinating crime-scene processing.
Investigation into the robbery is continuing.
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