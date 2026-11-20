BAGUIO CITY — Health officials are urging the Baguio City Council to pass the proposed Liquor Code following the accidental death of a one-year-old infant whose intoxicated father rolled onto the child while sleeping.

City Health Officer Dr. Celia Flor Brillantes said the fatality demonstrates the severe risks that heavy alcohol consumption poses to infants and young children who cannot protect themselves. The city's health office did not disclose the date of the accident.

According to the death certificate reviewed by the CHSO, the child died of mechanical asphyxia resulting from severe chest compression. The incident occurred at the family's residence in the city while the father and child were asleep.

Beyond accidental suffocation, the City Health Services Office (CHSO) noted that excessive drinking contributes to road accidents, domestic violence, and child neglect.

The health office explained that alcohol impairs judgment, cognitive function, and physical coordination, preventing individuals from recognizing immediate hazards. Heavy drinking also induces deep sleep, which can stop an intoxicated adult from realizing when a child is trapped or in distress.

The CHSO advised the public to drink responsibly or avoid alcohol altogether, stressing that intoxicated individuals must never supervise children and should leave them in the care of a sober adult.