Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. has called for closer military cooperation between the Philippines and Malaysia, particularly in intelligence sharing, disaster response and maritime security.

“Let us be ambitious together,” Teodoro told Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin during their bilateral meeting on Tuesday, 27 October, on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM-Plus in Cebu.

The two officials discussed strengthening defense interoperability among ASEAN member states and expanding cooperation through existing regional security mechanisms.

Teodoro emphasized the need for greater intelligence sharing to counter transnational threats, particularly illegal drug trafficking.

He cited security developments in Sulu and Basilan that could have implications beyond Philippine territory, stressing the importance of closer coordination among the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia in interdiction operations.

The defense chiefs also discussed improving disaster preparedness and humanitarian assistance amid extreme weather conditions affecting both countries.

Teodoro urged ASEAN members to strengthen mechanisms for assisting one another during natural disasters and other emergencies.

West Philippine Sea

The officials also exchanged views on maritime security, including developments in the West Philippine Sea and the importance of upholding international law.

Teodoro stressed that the 2016 arbitral ruling rejecting China's expansive maritime claims was not exclusively a Philippine concern, as its underlying principles were anchored in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

He reiterated that the tribunal had found no legal basis for China's claim to historic rights within its so-called nine-dash line.

Teodoro said ASEAN countries could strengthen cooperation by adhering to their shared commitments under UNCLOS.

Khaled acknowledged the complexities surrounding maritime disputes but emphasized the importance of respecting international maritime law.

Both officials agreed that ASEAN should maintain a consistent position on fundamental legal principles governing regional maritime affairs.

The Malaysian defense minister also expressed condolences over a recent Philippine Air Force tragedy and congratulated the Philippines on hosting the ADMM in Cebu.