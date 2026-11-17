President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday declared the Philippines' 2026 ASEAN chairmanship a success, citing the accomplishments of the country's yearlong leadership of the regional bloc.

“I would say that it was a success, simply because of the work that we were able to achieve,” Marcos said during a news conference shortly after handing over the ASEAN chairmanship to Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong for 2027.

Rather than simply hosting the summit, Marcos said that his administration sought to maximize the opportunity to advance regional cooperation and deliver results.

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“The one thing I did not want to do was to waste an opportunity such as this by just hosting. [I] thought that would be a great waste,” he said.

“And so we made sure that we used every possible agency, we used every possible opportunity, and took advantage of it so that we would be able to get some important work done.”

The chairmanship also allowed the Philippines to strengthen its participation in international affairs, particularly in economic cooperation, geopolitics, education, renewable energy and emerging technologies.

“In that regard, I consider it very successful,” Marcos said.

The President also cited positive feedback from participating delegations about the summit's organization and credited government personnel for their work throughout the year.

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“All in all, I would say I am satisfied, and I thank everyone who was involved. Because although I'm happy to take credit for everything, it was not done by me alone,” Marcos said.

“This was a big, big team. A lot of people worked very, very hard over the whole year for us to get to this point.”

The news conference was cut short as Marcos prepared to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, who was also attending meetings with Quad leaders.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro asked reporters for understanding, citing the President's other commitments.

“Please try to understand. The President has equally important events,” Castro said.