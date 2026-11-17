Tingog Partylist Rep. Jude Acidre on Tuesday sought to defend and clarify circumstances surrounding provisions of the proposed Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers law that were recently deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

Acidre, one of the proponents of the measure, explained that the legislative measure was crafted in a manner that took into consideration of the unique challenges that faced the maritime industry of the Philippines.

He maintained that the provisions came as a direct result of thorough deliberations from lawmakers with the primary intention of bolstering protective measures on the rights and welfare of seafarers.

“We wish to clarify, however, that the provisions in question were crafted in recognition of the unique circumstances and challenges of the maritime industry,” the lawmaker said in a statement.

“They were the product of careful deliberation and an effort to strike a balance between protecting the rights and welfare of our seafarers and sustaining the Philippines’ competitiveness, reputation for excellence, and attractiveness to international maritime companies,” he added.

Even with his clarifications, Acidre welcomed the high court’s decision, expressing his respect for its constitutional interpretation on the matter.

He acknowledged that seafarers had the right to be fairly compensated and have access to legal services, both of which had to be protected by the law.

“We also recognize that behind every maritime claim is a seafarer and a family seeking justice, security, and dignity, often during difficult and uncertain times,” he stated.

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Acidre said that in line with such protections, there was likewise a pressing need for the monitoring of acts such as “ambulance chasing” and “unscrupulous legal practices” which further exposed seafarers and their families to exploitation.

“Genuine advocacy should ease the burdens of those seeking justice, not take advantage of their vulnerability. We urge members of the legal profession to uphold this responsibility with integrity and compassion,” he said.

The lawmaker reiterated that regardless of the Supreme Court’s ruling, their commitment to seafarers remained the same—to ensure that the industry remained fair and competitive to provide Filipinos with “dignified livelihoods and opportunities.”

During an en banc session last 11 November, the Supreme Court struck down provisions of the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers which required individuals to post a bond while their cases remained pending.

Labor groups that spearheaded the complaints argued that the provision disproportionately affected seafarers as the only opportunity for them to recoup their bonds was if they won their case.

The high court sided with the complainants, stressing that the bond requirement had directly violated the right to due process and equal protection of seafarers.