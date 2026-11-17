United States President Donald Trump arrived in Manila Tuesday afternoon, 17 November, to attend the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

The plane carrying the US leader and his delegates landed at the Balagbag Ramp of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City around 5:33 p.m.

Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and other delegates were welcomed by House Majority Leader and presidential son Sandro Marcos, Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez, US Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Lipton, and Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano.

Prior to his arrival in the Philippines, various groups have staged protests against the proposed Pax Silica initiative.

Tonight is the closing ceremony of the 49th ASEAN Summit, with the Philippines set to hand over the ASEAN Chairship to Singapore.

After the ASEAN Summit, Trump, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and other world leaders who are in Manila are expected to fly to Shenzhen, China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Summit.

Trump earlier said that he will be discussing economic issues with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. upon visiting the Philippines.

"Well, before we do that, we're making a big trip. We're going to the Philippines, a big meeting on mostly on economics, but a lot of other things will be discussed," Trump said.

Also read Solar irrigation boosts Batangas farmers’ El Niño readiness

"And economically, we're leading every country in the world by a lot, so I'll make it a major speech," the U.S. president added.

Trump also stated that he would travel to China to visit Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The three leaders are expected to discuss "world peace" when they hold their first trilateral summit in Shenzhen this week.

"And then we go to China, and we'll be with President Xi. He was here a month ago. And we're also going to meet with President Putin," Trump said.

Trump also said that he is scheduled to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"And we may meet with Kim Jong-un also, so that'll be good. We have a chance to accomplish a lot. But then in December, as you know, we have the G20 in Miami," Trump said.