A female councilor was arrested during the serving of a warrant of arrest on alleged illegal petroleum trading at Barangay Libertad in the town of San Narciso, Zambales on 17 November 2026.

According to San Narciso Municipal Police Station (MPS) chief Police Major John M. Panaligan, Subic Town councilor Sherille Gutierrez was arrested for violating Sec 2(A) P.D. 1865 - Illegal Trading in Petroleum and/or Petroleum Products.

The warrant for the arrest for the 51-year-old councilor was issued by Hon. Denise A. Dacanay-Sagun, Presiding Judge of Municipal Trial Court, Third Judicial Region, San Narciso, Zambales on 16 November 2026.