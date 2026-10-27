ASEAN defense chiefs meet in Cebu for security talks

The meetings also coincide with the approaching 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, signed in 1976, which promotes respect for sovereignty, noninterference, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

MACTAN, Cebu — Defense ministers from Southeast Asia and eight dialogue partner countries are gathering in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, for high-level talks aimed at strengthening regional security cooperation and addressing shared defense challenges.

The Philippines is hosting the 20th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) and the 13th ADMM-Plus, the region's highest defense consultative and cooperative mechanisms.

Department of National Defense spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said Tuesday proposed outcome documents include joint statements that remain subject to finalization and consensus among participating countries.

The meetings also coincide with the approaching 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, signed in 1976, which promotes respect for sovereignty, noninterference and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

Aside from the ADMM and ADMM-Plus sessions, the Philippines will host two ASEAN-plus-one Defense Ministers' Informal Meetings, one with Japan and another with the United States, Andolong revealed.

He added bilateral and smaller multilateral engagements are also scheduled on the sidelines.

On Thursday, 29 October, the Philippines is expected to formally hand over the chairmanship of the ADMM and ADMM-Plus to Singapore.

Through its ASEAN chairmanship this year, the Philippines aims to strengthen regional partnerships, sustain dialogue and promote practical defense cooperation in support of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Established in May 2006, the ADMM serves as ASEAN's principal platform for defense cooperation.