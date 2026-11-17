₱160,000 in production inputs aims to improve oyster quality, reduce weather-related losses and strengthen fisherfolk livelihoods.

Floating oyster cultivation structures along the Bambang River in San Juan, Batangas, where DOST-CALABARZON is supporting modern oyster farming technology to improve production and strengthen local fisherfolk livelihoods. (Photo courtesy of DOST-CALABARZON)

SAN JUAN, Batangas — The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has introduced a modern oyster farming system in San Juan, Batangas, to help local growers reduce weather-related production losses and improve the quality and marketability of their harvest.

Through Project OYSTER, DOST-CALABARZON provided ₱160,000 worth of production inputs to the Samahang Magtatalaba ng Barangay Pinagbayanan (SMBP), according to a 17 November announcement, to support the adoption of a single-oyster basket culture system.

The initiative introduces a longline cultivation method using floating baskets as an alternative to traditional raft-based oyster farming, which has been vulnerable to strong currents, storms and flash floods.

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Oyster growers along the Bambang River have traditionally relied on raft structures within the municipality's designated oyster production area. However, extreme weather conditions have exposed these facilities to damage and production losses.

The project, formally known as Optimizing Yield and Sustainability Through Environment-Responsible Systems and Innovative Technologies for Local Oyster Farmers of San Juan, Batangas, is funded under DOST-CALABARZON's Grants-in-Aid Community-Based Project.

The assistance package includes 120 floating baskets in two sizes, 24,000 oyster seeds in two sizes, 400 meters of polyethylene rope and eight mooring blocks.

Under the new system, oysters are cultivated individually in suspended baskets attached to longlines, allowing farmers to maximize available growing space while producing more uniform and cleaner harvests.

DOST said the technology is expected to improve farming efficiency and provide an alternative cultivation structure that could reduce exposure to environmental disturbances.

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The intervention also seeks to strengthen market opportunities for oyster growers amid demand from restaurants, resorts and food processors, including oyster sauce manufacturers.

San Juan's tourism and hospitality industry offers potential buyers for improved oyster products, creating opportunities for the association to expand its market reach and increase household income.

Aside from equipment and production materials, the project provides technical assistance, training and capacity-building activities to help beneficiaries operate and maintain the new cultivation system.

The technology is supported by the DOST-Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development (DOST-PCAARRD).

DOST-CALABARZON Regional Director Emelita P. Bagsit and San Juan Municipal Administrator Atty. Hernando Sevilla visited the project site to assess implementation progress.

They were joined by former Municipal Administrator Annalyn Macaraig, Municipal Agriculturist Felix Leopango, DOST-Batangas Senior Science Research Specialist John Maico M. Hernandez, and Office of the Provincial Agriculturist representatives Marlene Marave and Christian Mel Marasigan.