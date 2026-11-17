Values reorientation seminar promotes unity, responsibility and mutual understanding among overseas Filipino workers and their families

Participants take part in a Values Reorientation Seminar organized by OWWA CALABARZON in Barangay San Juan, Alaminos, Laguna, on 16 November 2026. The activity focused on promoting positive values, responsibility and stronger family relationships among OFWs and their families.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) CALABARZON conducted a Values Reorientation Seminar in Barangay San Juan, Alaminos, Laguna, on 16 November 2026, aimed at strengthening family relationships and promoting positive values among overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families.

The activity focused on helping participants develop a deeper appreciation of unity, responsibility and mutual understanding as essential foundations of stronger family relationships.

According to OWWA Region IV-A, the seminar provided practical insights into maintaining positive household relationships and encouraging family members to share responsibilities.

Through interactive discussions and reflective activities, participants were encouraged to examine their personal values and apply the lessons to everyday situations involving family relationships and community interactions.

The initiative also emphasized the importance of communication, cooperation and mutual respect in maintaining healthy family relationships, particularly among households with members working overseas.

OWWA CALABARZON said the activity forms part of its continuing commitment to supporting the well-being and personal development of OFWs and their families.

Beyond providing welfare assistance, the agency implements programs intended to strengthen the social and emotional foundations of migrant workers' households and promote their overall development.