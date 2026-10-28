Teodoro calls for ASEAN unity amid regional security challenges

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Wednesday called for stronger ASEAN unity, peaceful settlement of disputes and deeper defense cooperation as the 20th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) opened in Cebu.

Speaking before defense ministers and senior officials from the 10 ASEAN member states, Teodoro warned that changes in the international security environment pose growing challenges to smaller and archipelagic countries.

He emphasized the need for regional solidarity as ASEAN marks 20 years of defense cooperation through the ADMM and the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia.

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“Building on these milestones, our engagements this week offer a valuable opportunity to express and reflect on how we can sustain and enhance collective progress and defend our shared principles,” Teodoro said.

The defense chief outlined three priorities for the regional bloc: maintaining ASEAN unity, strengthening practical defense cooperation and promoting candid discussions on regional security threats.

Teodoro said ASEAN's internal stability and unity have become increasingly important amid a fragmenting international order.

He stressed that regional cooperation remains essential to upholding sovereignty, territorial integrity, peaceful settlement of disputes and the renunciation of the threat or use of force.

Citing tensions in the South China Sea, Teodoro said differences among countries should be resolved through “peaceful and legal means.”

He also welcomed efforts by Cambodia and Thailand to maintain their ceasefire agreement and pursue a lasting resolution to their dispute.

“In that spirit, we welcome the efforts of our kin in Cambodia and Thailand to maintain the ceasefire agreement and seek a peaceful and durable solution to the current situation,” Teodoro said.

“For our part, the Philippines reaffirms its continued participation in the process settled by our leaders, the ASEAN Observer Team, with due regard for the sensitivity of all concerned,” he added.

On defense cooperation, Teodoro highlighted progress in maritime security, protection of critical underwater infrastructure and exchanges among defense establishments.

He said more work was needed to accelerate cooperation in these areas and strengthen confidence among ASEAN members.

The defense chief also underscored the importance of humanitarian assistance and disaster response, expressing gratitude for the support extended to the Philippines during natural calamities.

He described disaster response cooperation as a visible expression of regional solidarity, noting that ASEAN countries should be able to rely on one another during emergencies.

Teodoro also called for open discussions among defense officials, particularly during bilateral and other engagements on the sidelines of the meetings.

He acknowledged that public statements are often shaped by national policies and diplomatic considerations but said private discussions should allow for greater candor.

“In our public pronouncements, we are guided by our respective national policies and diplomatic considerations. However, we hope we can speak amongst us in an atmosphere of trust, confidence, and candor, especially in our bilateral meetings and other engagements on the sideline,” Teodoro said.

The Philippines is chairing this year's ADMM, which brings together Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.