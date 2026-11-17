PAGASA forecasts extreme caution conditions in several CALABARZON areas through 19 November

The RDRRMC CALABARZON Emergency Operations Center's heat index bulletin issued on 17 November 2026 shows Sangley Point in Cavite City forecast to reach 40°C on 18 and 19 November, the highest among nine monitored stations in the region. (

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna — The heat index at Sangley Point in Cavite City is forecast to reach 40 degrees Celsius on 18 and 19 November, the highest projected reading among nine monitored stations in CALABARZON, according to the latest data from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) CALABARZON Emergency Operations Center released the five-day highest computed heat index report and two-day forecast as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, 17 November.

Sangley Point registered a heat index of 39°C on Tuesday, following readings of 39°C on 13 November, 38°C on 14 November, 40°C on 15 November and 39°C on 16 November.

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Ambulong station in Tanauan City, Batangas, recorded 37°C on Tuesday and is forecast to reach 38°C on both Wednesday and Thursday.

In Quezon province, Infanta and Mulanay registered 36°C, while Alabat recorded 35°C and Tayabas City posted 33°C.

The forecasts for 18 and 19 November indicate 36°C in Infanta and Mulanay, 35°C in Alabat and 33°C in Tayabas City.

Meanwhile, the NAS-UPLB station in Los Baños, Laguna, recorded 36°C, with the same reading forecast for the next two days.

The Cavite State University station in Indang registered 33°C on Tuesday and is expected to reach 35°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

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Tanay, Rizal, recorded the lowest heat index among the nine stations at 29°C, with the same reading forecast through Thursday.

Under PAGASA's effect-based classification, heat index readings of 33°C to 41°C fall under the extreme caution category, where heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible, while continued activity may lead to heat stroke.

Readings between 27°C and 32°C fall under the caution category, where prolonged exposure and physical activity may cause fatigue and heat cramps.

The latest data show that eight of the nine monitored stations are forecast to experience extreme caution conditions on 18 and 19 November, while Tanay remains under the caution category.