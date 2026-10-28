The family of Gil Morales aka Ate Gay appeals for financial help

The family of popular comedian Ate Gay is appealing for financial assistance as the entertainer continues his battle with cancer, with his hospital expenses reportedly reaching a staggering P2.4 million.

Ate Gay, whose real name is Gil Aducal Morales, has been confined in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Asian Hospital and Medical Center for nearly a week, according to his family.

Known for bringing laughter and entertainment to countless Filipinos through his comedy performances, Ate Gay is now facing a serious health challenge that has prompted his loved ones to seek public support.

In an emotional appeal shared on social media, his family asked friends, fans, colleagues and generous individuals to extend whatever financial assistance they could provide to help cover his mounting medical expenses.

“Our beloved Gil Aducal Morales, known to many as Ate Gay, has been confined in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Asian Hospital and Medical Center for almost a week,” the family announced.

They explained that the comedian’s continued hospitalization has placed a significant financial burden on the family, making outside assistance increasingly important.

“During this difficult time, our family is humbly reaching out to your kind hearts for any financial assistance to help support his ongoing medical needs. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has already extended their kindness and generosity,” the statement continued.

The family also emphasized that even the smallest contribution could make a difference in helping sustain Ate Gay’s medical care.

“No amount is too small. Every contribution, prayer, and share means so much to our family.”

Aside from monetary assistance, the comedian’s loved ones are asking the public to include him in their prayers as they remain hopeful for his recovery.

“We humbly ask for your kindness and prayers as we continue to hope for his recovery,” the family added.

Ate Gay has built a recognizable name in the Philippine entertainment industry through his distinctive brand of comedy, impersonations and musical performances.

His talent for combining humor with popular songs has made him a familiar figure in comedy bars, television appearances and live entertainment shows.

Behind the laughter and colorful performances, however, the comedian is now confronting one of the most difficult chapters of his personal life.

His family’s public appeal has also highlighted the financial challenges that can accompany prolonged hospitalization and serious medical conditions.

For those who wish to extend financial assistance, the family has provided an RCBC savings account under the name Mark Thew Morales, with account number 9032693623. GCash and MariBank were also mentioned as additional donation channels, although their account details were not specified in the announcement.

Supporters are encouraged to verify donation information directly through the family’s official announcements before sending contributions.

The family concluded its message by expressing gratitude to everyone who has already offered help and encouragement.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your love, generosity, and support.”

As Ate Gay continues receiving medical care, his loved ones are holding on to hope that the comedian who has spent years making audiences smile will overcome his present health struggles.