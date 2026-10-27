Ate Gay admitted to ICU as hospital bill reaches ₱2.4M; family seeks help

Ate Gay’s family has made a public appeal for financial assistance as the comedian’s hospital bills reached ₱2.4 million while he remained confined in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Asian Hospital and Medical Center in Muntinlupa City.

The family of Ate Gay, whose real name is Gil Aducal Morales, posted a copy of the hospital management’s Progress Payment Request Letter on the comedian’s Facebook page.

“Our beloved Gil Aducal Morales known to many as Ate Gay has been confined in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Asian Hospital and Medical Center for almost a week.

“During this difficult time, our family is humbly reaching out to your kind hearts for any financial assistance to help support his ongoing medical needs. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has already extended their kindness and generosity," the letter read.

The family is appealing to the public for any amount, stressing that “No amount is too small."

"Every contribution, prayer, and share means so much to our family," the letter added, as the family asked the public "for your kindness and prayers as we continue to hope for his recovery."