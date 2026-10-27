PAF says SF-260 aircraft involved in fatal collision remain operationally fit

The Philippine Air Force says two SF-260 trainer aircraft involved in a fatal midair collision in Batangas remain within operating limits as the investigation continues.

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) said Tuesday that the two aircraft involved in a midair collision in Lipa City, Batangas, on Friday, 23 October, which killed four pilots, remain within their prescribed operating hours.

During a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo, PAF spokesperson Col. Alvin Jay Capinguian said the SF-260 trainer aircraft involved in the incident had several years of service remaining.

“In aviation, there is no such thing as, or we'd like to dispel the notion of katandaan. Wala sa chronological age, o hindi tinitingnan yung chronological age ng eroplano. Each aircraft has a number of operating hours na associated with it. And dun gina-gauge yung operational capability niya,” Capinguian said.

“So depending on how often the aircraft is used, it may be decommissioned sooner or later. So yun yun. So hindi matanda yung aircraft. They are well within their airframe operating hours, and they still have several years of operation to go,” he added.

Capinguian clarified that the four pilots who died in the collision were not student pilots but were undergoing upgrade training.

“Itong current, itong last na training is actually upgrade training for those organic pilots. Hindi na sila estudyante. Piloto na talaga sila. They're not students anymore,” he said.

The PAF identified the fatalities as Capt. Raymart Cabangcala, Maj. David Joshua Rojo, Capt. Ma. Melvin Acebuque and 1st Lt. Angeleo Adrian Peñaflor.

According to Capinguian, the Philippines procured the SF-260 aircraft, which were delivered from 2010 to 2011.

The remaining SF-260 aircraft have been grounded pending the investigation into the collision.

Capinguian said the investigation began immediately after the incident, with investigators securing the crash site and collecting debris.

“Investigation has started immediately after the incident or the accident. Our investigation team has already secured the area kung saan nag crash, and they have already gathered as much of the debris as possible. They have started the process of conducting the investigation,” he said.

However, he declined to disclose further details to avoid fueling speculation about the cause of the collision.

“Needless to say, nagsimula na ang investigation, and our investigating team have already started gathering all the needed data, and they will, we will hopefully update you as soon as possible once they have verified information already,” Capinguian said.

AFP chief visits wake of fallen PAF pilots

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete visited the wakes of the four PAF pilots who died in the aircraft collision and assured their families of the military's continued support.

Nafarrete visited the wakes of Rojo, Acebuque and Peñaflor at Fernando Air Base on 26 October.

On the same day, Nafarrete and other senior AFP officials paid their last respects to Cabangcala at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.

The AFP chief of staff assured the bereaved families of the military's continuing assistance as they cope with the loss of their loved ones.