AFP on standby to assist PNP in arresting Dela Rosa

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said Tuesday it is on standby to assist the Philippine National Police (PNP) in arresting Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said during a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo that intelligence reports indicated no insurgent group remains capable of carrying out major atrocities that could significantly challenge government operations.

“In our internal security operations, we have confirmed the dwindling numbers of insurgents, as we have been declaring many municipalities, cities and areas as insurgency-free,” Padilla said.

She added that, based on AFP reports and coordination with the Philippine Army, no group is currently capable of carrying out large-scale atrocities in the country.

Padilla said the military would provide support if requested by the police, including intelligence gathering and operational assistance when warranted by the situation.

“Since this is a law enforcement operation, the Philippine National Police is the front line in this issue. Nonetheless, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, whenever there is a request for our assistance, responds to it,” Padilla said.

She added that the military was prepared to perform its role within the bounds of its mandate and existing laws. However, operational planning and execution would depend on the requirements of the mission.

“Whatever role the Armed Forces of the Philippines can perform, we are very willing to assist, from intelligence gathering to operations where our presence is required by our mandate,” Padilla said.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that an arrest warrant has been issued for Dela Rosa in connection with the crimes against humanity case involving former president Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.