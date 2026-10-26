Rica Peralejo weighs moving abroad amid frustrations

Former actress Rica Peralejo has expressed her growing disappointment with the situation in the Philippines, admitting that she is now seriously considering leaving the country after years of merely entertaining the possibility.

In a candid statement shared online, the actress-turned-content creator revealed that recent developments have left her increasingly disheartened, particularly over the struggles faced by ordinary Filipinos who work hard and follow the rules but continue to experience difficulties.

“I have never felt the real urgency to leave the Philippines until now. I always entertained the thought but it never escalated to an urgency. Ngayon talaga ayoko na,” Rica declared.

Her remarks reflected a growing sense of frustration over what she perceives as unfair conditions affecting many Filipinos.

Rather than focusing solely on her personal circumstances, Rica expressed concern for fellow citizens who continue to struggle despite their determination to earn an honest living.

“I am so heartbroken for many of my kababayans na tapat at lumalaban ng patas pero hindi patas eh. Hindi talaga. Hindi na nga madali, hindi pa tapat,” she lamented.

The former Kapamilya actress did not hide the intensity of her disappointment, admitting that her emotions have reached a point she never expected.

“Hate is a strong word but I think I’m getting there,” she added.

Known for speaking openly about her personal beliefs, family life and social concerns, Rica has increasingly used her online platform to share reflections on issues affecting Filipino society.

Her latest statement highlights the emotional toll that concerns about fairness, accountability and everyday struggles can have on citizens who hope for better conditions in their homeland.

While Rica has not announced any definite plans to relocate abroad, her remarks suggest that leaving the Philippines has become a more serious consideration than it was in the past.

Her frustration also reflects a broader concern among Filipinos who question whether hard work, honesty and perseverance are enough to secure a better future.

For Rica, the possibility of leaving is no longer simply an occasional thought but an increasingly urgent personal concern.