Marikina 2nd District Rep. Miro Quimbo maintained Thursday that there were no active plans to impose a tax on coffee products at the House of Representatives, asserting any proposals of doing so were rejected upon arrival at the lower chamber.

“We have rejected it. It was dead on arrival at the HOR,” Quimbo said in a statement shared to reporters.

“Leave coffee alone. There are already plenty of taxes burdening the public. Why include coffee?” he asked.

The lawmaker’s remarks came a day after Distilled Spirits Association of the Philippines President Olivia Limp-Aw rekindled proposals to impose a tax on coffee, rather than increasing the amount that was imposed on alcohol products.

Limp-aw pitched the suggestion during a hearing of the House Committee on Ways and Means on legislative proposals that sought to increase the excise tax on different types of alcoholic beverages.

There, she argued that the consumer market was shifting as more and more consumers were choosing coffee over alcohol as their drink of choice.

Limp-aw said that the development was leading to fewer sales for companies, a matter she claimed could be worsened by increasing yhe excise tax.

“Consumer behavior is changing, like the Gen Z, they don’t drink alcohol, what they want is coffee. That’s why we told Cong. Miro. ‘Cong. Miro perhaps you’d prefer taxing coffee because that’s the bigger market, not alcohol,’” the businesswoman said.

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Quimbo, even during the hearing, refused to entertain the notion, quipping that taxing coffee might leave more Filipinos restless.

In his statement on Thursday, however, Quimbo argued that the reason why excise taxes were imposed was to discourage individuals from behaviors that were harmful to their health such as drinking alcohol, smoking, and drinking sweetened beverages.

The lawmaker further doubled down on his stance as he claimed that there was no study which proved that coffee posed any type of health risks, asserting that some studies even stated that it was healthy for a person.

A separate matter that Quimbo said could be challenging in taxing coffee was figuring out how the percentage of tax would be measured.

“It’s going to be very difficult to tax considering that there are so many different preparations of coffee. How do you even tax it? Based on caffeine content? Volume? It’s difficult,” he stated.

Looking at other countries around the world, there are only a select few that enforce such taxes, most of which are European nations.

A country like Germany measures its tax on coffee per kilogram, charging €2.19 for roasted coffee and €4.78 for instant coffee. The country notably charges no tax for raw coffee.