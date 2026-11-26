The ICC Appeals Chamber has definitively upheld its jurisdiction over crimes against humanity charges against former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, rejecting his camp’s challenge tied to the country’s 2019 withdrawal from the Rome Statute and clearing the way for a possible full trial over alleged drug war killings.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte’s camp has acknowledged that there were “unlawful killings” during police operations under the drug war, but maintained that such criminal offenses do not amount to crimes against humanity that fall under the International Criminal Court’s jurisdiction, but rather domestic courts.

The defense, led by British barrister Peter Haynes, gave a preview of its strategy to refute the prosecution’s allegation that Duterte’s deadly anti-drug campaign resulted in widespread and systematic killings in a 77-page submission.

The filing was originally filed on 20 November, a little over a week before Duterte stands trial at the end of the month.

The redacted version was released only on 25 November, a day after the Supreme Court dismissed petitions challenging his arrest and transfer to The Hague as “moot.”

Widespread or systematic attack against civilian population is the crux of the crimes against humanity Duterte is accused of.

However, Haynes argued that this argument by ICC prosecutors was misplaced, saying Duterte was democratically elected as Davao mayor and president and therefore “could not wage an attack on the very people who repeatedly elected him.”

“If the evidence does not support a finding of an attack against the civilian population beyond a reasonable doubt, or a state or organizational policy to commit such an attack, the case against Mr. Duterte must fail,” the filing reads.

Even if the alleged unlawful killings constitute crimes against humanity, that alone does not meet the legal threshold for crimes against humanity, and Duterte is not the only individual criminally responsible, the defense maintained.

99.9 percent unharmed

“Killings undoubtedly occurred, but they were not crimes against humanity,” Haynes said.

The defense further posits that even if, for the sake of argument, 10,000 out of three million drug users and criminals in the charged period were attacked, it only constitutes a small fraction of 0.33 percent, and cannot be considered an attack against the civilian population.

“It is difficult to infer that a policy was in place to attack a civilian population when over 99.9% of that population was not attacked, despite the alleged perpetrators having had ample opportunity to do so,” it said.

“On the numbers alone, the proposition that the Davao Death Squad with Mr/ Duterte as its ‘head’ or the so-called ‘national network’ over which he allegedly had control, carried out a widespread or systematic attack against the population of the Philippines cannot be proven,” the filing further reads.

Duterte is facing three counts of murder, including attempted murder for the killings of 85 individuals—children included—suspected of drug dealing from 2013 to 2018.

The period spans his tenure as Davao mayor and as president.

A built case

In the same vein, the defense pointed out that the case against Duterte was not merely coincidental, but was built with the help of Duterte’s political opponents, such as former senator Sonny Trillanes, former Justice Secretary and House lawmaker Leila de Lima, and the Marcos administration.

“This case was built…This is not an allegation being made by the defence; it is a fact which appears from within the [prosecution’s own disclosure…The killers who claim to have been the ones pulling the triggers, who were shooting victims during the charged period, are now free and protected, precisely so they can act as the building blocks of this case,” Haynes asserted.

Conclusively, the defense said the killings that form the subject of the case must be tried domestically in the Philippines, with the cooperation of ICC prosecutors, on the basis of "an evidential record which has been stripped of the tainted and corrupted evidence which attempts to link Mr Duterte to them.”

“While some people died in police operations, and some of those killings may have been unlawful, those are crimes under domestic law and do not demonstrate that the State of the Philippines had a policy to murder its own civilian population,” it said.

As the trial draws near, the Haynes reiterated that Duterte’s cognitive impairment poses a challenge to the defense’s strategy, despite the ICC finding him fit to stand trial, not once but twice.