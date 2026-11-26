The Senate approved the submission of the proposed P6.4-billion budget of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and its attached agencies for fiscal year 2027 in record time on Thursday, 26 November 2026, with no senator raising questions during plenary deliberations.

The budget was deemed submitted just minutes after Sen. JV Ejercito presented it, marking the fastest budget submission for DHSUD since its establishment in 2019, according to the department.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling led the agency's delegation, accompanied by senior officials and heads of key shelter agencies.

Before the budget was deemed submitted, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri commended the department's performance, particularly its housing projects in Bukidnon.

“Mr. President, if I approve their budget today, [it] would be faster than all the budgets prior to previous to them including the Office of the President, but there seems to be no one who wishes to interpolate the budget of the good Department because they are doing a good job,” Zubiri said.

“In Bukidnon alone, their two major projects there, I can say that they are on time, mabilis, tsaka ready for turn over na yata yung mga projects nila. So, a job well done,” he added.

Senate President Pro Tempore Vicente Sotto III subsequently declared the department's proposed budget deemed submitted.

The swift proceedings highlighted lawmakers' recognition of the department's performance as DHSUD continues to implement housing reforms under Aliling, who assumed office in May 2025.

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Housing programs gain momentum

Under Aliling's leadership, DHSUD has expanded housing opportunities through stronger private sector participation, improved financing options and streamlined regulatory processes.

From January to November 2026, the department approved 401 residential licenses to sell, covering 220,149 projected housing units.

The figure represents an average of 549 units per license, compared with 320 units from 2022 to 2025, reflecting increased participation by major developers in larger housing projects.

The Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program has attracted developers including Ayala Land, SM Development Corp., Filinvest Land, DMCI Homes and Robinsons Land.

The program has also expanded beyond high-rise condominium developments to include house-and-lot projects, rental housing, incremental housing and community-based land acquisition, providing Filipinos with more options suited to their financial capacity.

Financing, land ownership improve

Housing financing has likewise strengthened through Pag-IBIG Fund.

From January to October 2026, Pag-IBIG financed 78,410 homes worth P127.44 billion, representing increases of 15 percent in homes financed and 20 percent in loan releases compared with the same period in 2025.

Of these, 15,674 homes worth P16.20 billion benefited from the subsidized 3 percent interest rate for socialized housing.

Meanwhile, the Social Housing Finance Corporation awarded 5,683 individual land titles from January to November through its Enhanced Community Mortgage Program, surpassing the 3,745 titles distributed throughout 2025.

Beyond housing development, Aliling has prioritized regulatory efficiency through the Zero Backlog Program, which DHSUD reported eliminated approximately 3,100 pending regulatory cases within his first 100 days in office.

The department has also simplified housing applications, strengthened homebuyer protection and improved coordination with local governments and developers.

These initiatives form part of Aliling's eight-point agenda focused on transparency, digitalization, efficient public service and affordable housing.