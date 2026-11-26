More than two decades after his stint inside Bahay ni Kuya, comedian Jayson Gainza is speaking up about the pressures facing a new generation of “Pinoy Big Brother” housemates, particularly in an era where public judgment can quickly escalate into online harassment.

The second Big Placer of the reality show's inaugural season in 2005 appealed to viewers to exercise greater sensitivity amid the controversies surrounding “Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0.”

Speaking during the “Built for the Long Run, an Exclusive Drift and Longevity Experience”, a racing event in Pampanga on November 22, Gainza expressed concern over the backlash directed at Kapuso actress Mikee Quintos and fellow housemate Cianne Dominguez.

“Ngayon parang kung ano nakikita niyo sa loob, parang ija-judge niyo agad sa labas, parang nangyari kay Mikee. Kawawa naman ‘yung dalawang bata,” he said.

Drawing from his own experience as a housemate, Gainza emphasized that television exposure does not necessarily give audiences a complete understanding of someone's personality.

“Sana maunawaan nung iba na hindi basta kailangan mambash kasi nakakaawa rin paglabas nila. Minsan kasi hindi mo majujudge kasi napapanood mo lang. Hindi mo pa sila nakikilala ng lubusan,” he added.

The comedian also highlighted the difference between his generation of housemates and today's celebrity contestants. While he and his fellow contestants primarily joined the competition for the cash prize, current participants must also consider how their actions could affect their public image and entertainment careers.

Despite these challenges, Gainza encouraged the housemates to remain authentic while being mindful of their behavior toward others.

“Sa housemates, maging totoo lang sila. At enjoy lang nila kung anong gusto nilang gawin. Huwag lang kayong mananakit, huwag lang kayong mag-aaway kasi bawal talaga,” he said.

Gainza likewise expressed interest in seeing the franchise return to its roots by opening its doors to more ordinary Filipinos from different regions and backgrounds, rather than focusing on established personalities with substantial social media followings.

His sentiments come amid heightened scrutiny of the reality program following the disclosure by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) on November 19 that it had received more than 1,300 viewer complaints.

Among the incidents that drew criticism was the apparent imitation by Quintos and Dominguez of mannerisms associated with a character with a disability.