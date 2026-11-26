Twelve years after closing its doors, the Mandarin Oriental officially returned to Makati City on Thursday, 26 November 2026, reopening at a new location in Ayala Triangle.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., accompanied by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, led the ceremonial reopening of the luxury hotel alongside Ayala Corp. Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, Makati Mayor Nancy Binay and other officials.

Located along Makati Avenue, the new Mandarin Oriental Makati features 275 guest rooms and suites, five dining and bar outlets, modern event facilities and wellness amenities.

The hotel is projected to employ 410 Filipinos while creating additional business opportunities for local suppliers, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and other businesses supporting the hospitality industry.

“After 12 years, we are home,” Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group Chief Executive Officer Laurent Kleitman said during the reopening ceremony.

“Our history here began 50 years ago when the original hotel opened in 1976. And for 38 years, Mandarin Oriental was part of the life of the city, a place where generations came together, celebrated together important moments, and created memories. When the hotel closed its doors in 2014, the connection yet remained,” he added.

The original Mandarin Oriental Manila opened in 1976 and became a prominent landmark in Makati's central business district before ceasing operations in September 2014.

Kleitman said the new property incorporates Filipino creativity and craftsmanship into its design, while its restaurants and bars reflect local character and Asian heritage.

Also read 'Experience New Zealand' marks 60 years of Philippine-New Zealand ties

He also acknowledged the Ayala family's role in bringing the hotel brand back to the country.

“I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to the Zobel family for their trust, their vision, and their extraordinary partnership in bringing Mandarin Oriental back to Manila,” he said.

Boosting tourism and investment

Meanwhile, Marcos said the hotel's return reflects growing investor confidence in the Philippines and demonstrates the potential of the tourism and hospitality sector to generate employment and stimulate economic activity.

“When an established brand chooses to invest and grow here, it helps create opportunities that extend well beyond the vicinity of its properties,” Marcos said.

“This is particularly important as we remain committed to strengthening the Philippine tourism and hospitality sector as a key driver of our economic growth,” he added.

The President stressed that investments in hotels and tourism infrastructure could create opportunities not only for hospitality workers but also for suppliers, small businesses and communities benefiting from increased visitor spending.

The country's hotel room demand is projected to reach 456,055 by 2028, compared with an accommodation inventory of 335,592 rooms in 2023, indicating a potential shortfall of 120,463 rooms based on the earlier inventory.

The Mandarin Oriental's reopening adds 275 rooms and suites to the country's accommodation capacity, helping address growing demand for premium hotel facilities.

Marcos also highlighted the international reputation of Filipino hospitality workers, saying the government wants more visitors to experience their service firsthand in the Philippines.

“To make this possible, we continue to improve connectivity and infrastructure, strengthen our investment environment, and work with industry partners to raise the quality of our tourism offerings,” he said.

The administration has updated the National Accommodation Standards to improve hospitality services and respond to changing industry requirements.

The Department of Tourism also launched its Discover More to Love campaign in June 2026 to encourage year-round domestic travel and support tourism-related livelihoods and MSMEs.