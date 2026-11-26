GCASH Vice President for Corporate Sustainability and Communications Michelle Fernandez speaks at the launch of the company's Sama-sama Sa Iisang Layunin: A Bayanihan Christmas Drive" at the GCash offices in Bonifacio Global City on Monday.

GCash has raised P50 million through its GBayanihan initiative, with more than 35,000 users contributing to the effort, as the local e-wallet giant launches a new Christmas program to encourage community giving in the spirit of bayanihan.

Speaking at the company’s Bonifacio Global City headquarters on Monday, Vice President for Corporate Sustainability and Communications Michelle Fernandez said the amount was raised over the year, reflecting growing participation in the initiative.

“We have raised over 50 million pesos. Over 35,000 GCash users have come together to make this possible, and we have many, many more users in our app so that means there is more room to give,” she said

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“And every peso, every tap of a button, represents hope and rapid disaster response and sustained support for our community.”

Building on its GCash for Good corporate social responsibility program launched in 2019, GCash introduced GBayanihan in 2025 as a dedicated in-app platform for charitable giving. It connects Filipinos with verified nonprofit organizations, allowing users to support causes ranging from education and healthcare to disaster relief and community development.

The platform currently links users with more than 31 verified nonprofit organizations and charitable causes, enabling them to donate directly to initiatives in disaster relief, education, health, environmental protection and social welfare.

Fernandez said the initiative has grown beyond a simple in-app donation feature into a nationwide effort.

“Through GBayanihan, digital giving has grown from a simple feature, a button on the app, to a nationwide movement, and it is powered by heart, compassion, and a shared purpose,” she said.

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“Through every typhoon, earthquake, and critical moment of need, GBayanihan unites us all and leverages technology for good so that everyone is empowered from collective action to deliver immediate relief.”

Fernandez made the remarks at the launch of GCash’s new initiative, “Sama-sama Sa Iisang Layunin: A Bayanihan Christmas Drive,” which builds on the company’s digital bayanihan push by encouraging employees to give back through partnerships with non-government organizations (NGOs).