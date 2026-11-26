Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino on Thursday, 26 November 2026, vowed to prioritize the resolution of the labor dispute between AirAsia Philippines and its pilots' union amid concerns that a potential strike could disrupt passenger flights.

“Bibigyan natin ng top priority ang issue na ito dahil it involves the transport, airline, aviation industry,” Tolentino said.

The labor chief said he would push for a meeting between airline management and union representatives on Friday, 27 November, to address the dispute and prevent possible disruptions to air travel.

“Personal kong tututukan ito para mga babyahe hindi maantala ang kanilang paglalakbay,” Tolentino assured.

Tolentino said he had already formed a task force to handle the dispute and facilitate discussions between the two parties.

The move came after the AirAsia Philippines Pilots Union (APPU) filed a notice of strike with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Thursday following the airline's decision to retrench approximately 90 pilots.

The affected pilots, including captains and first officers, were reportedly informed that their employment would end on 31 December 2026.

AirAsia Philippines, meanwhile, attributed its workforce reduction to rising jet fuel prices and unfavorable foreign exchange rates, which have increased operating costs.

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The airline said it was reviewing its routes and flight frequencies to maintain operational sustainability.