Customs Commissioner Charlito Martin Mendoza meets personnel of Customs Intelligence Group, ordering them to intensify operation against smuggled agricultural products and illegal drugs.

Customs Commissioner Charlito Martin R. Mendoza issued Memorandum Order No. 124-2026 on 25 November 2026 removing mandatory prior clearance from the Imports Assessment Service (IAS) when required solely on the basis of commodity classification or tariff heading.

The order states that the removal of automatic prior IAS clearance applies to commodities covered by OCOM Memorandum No. 70-2025, including automobiles and other motor vehicles, heavy equipment and other machinery, brand-new and used buses, brand-new trucks and other covered commercial vehicles, importations covered by Executive Order No. 877-A, series of 2010, ships, boats and other floating structures, iron and steel (including bulk and break-bulk shipments), bulk rice, and resin.

“Our goal is to bring down the cost of doing business in the country. For importers, this reform could reduce cargo processing time by around 3-5 days. That means faster movement of goods,” Commissioner Mendoza said.

The new order also applies to commodities subject to similar internal directives.

“We continue to move toward a more risk-based approach to customs assessment. We want our officers to facilitate the release of legitimate shipments and focus their resources on importations that warrant closer scrutiny,” Commissioner Mendoza added.

Customs officers at the ports will continue to verify the description, tariff classification, and customs value of imported goods and determine the duties and taxes due. Referrals to the IAS will be made only when specific risk indicators or material discrepancies warrant specialized review, with the grounds for each referral documented.

Shipments may proceed to release once duly assessed, and all applicable requirements have been met. All legally required permits, clearances, inspections, and other regulatory requirements remain in effect.

The issuance also directs the IAS, in coordination with the Management Information System and Technology Group to update and improve the Enhanced Value Reference Information System and other customs information systems to identify valuation discrepancies, monitor importation trends, and flag transactions for verification.

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“The order clarifies that reference values and historical importation data will be used solely for risk assessment and verification, and not as substitute or minimum customs values,” Commissioner Mendoza said.

Customs valuation will continue to follow the methods prescribed under Republic Act No. 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), and the World Trade Organization (WTO) Agreement on Customs Valuation.

Guarding borders vs smuggled agri, drugs

Also, Mendoza convened officials of the Customs Intelligence Group (IG), led by Deputy Commissioner Emmanuel Luis Licup on Tuesday as part of his continuing operational briefings with the Bureau’s various groups.

“Mas higpitan pa natin ang pagbabantay sa agri at sa droga. We should be as serious about agricultural smuggling as we are about drug smuggling. Maraming magsasaka ang naaapektuhan nito. We have to go beyond just seizing shipments. Let's make sure we bring those involved to court,” Mendoza said.