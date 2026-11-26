Businesses importing raw materials, machinery, and other essential commodities could see lower logistics costs and reduced exposure to storage and demurrage charges as the Bureau of Customs (BOC) targets to cut cargo processing time by three to five days.

Customs Commissioner Charlito Martin R. Mendoza issued Memorandum Order No. 124-2026 on 25 November, removing mandatory prior clearance from the Imports Assessment Service (IAS) based solely on commodity classification or tariff heading.

“Our goal is to bring down the cost of doing business in the country. For importers, this reform could reduce cargo processing time by around 3-5 days. That means faster movement of goods and lower logistics costs,” Mendoza said on Thursday.

The reform covers imports of motor vehicles, heavy equipment, machinery, buses, trucks, ships, iron and steel, bulk rice, and resin, among other commodities.

“We continue to move toward a more risk-based approach to customs assessment. We want our officers to facilitate the release of legitimate shipments and focus their resources on importations that warrant closer scrutiny,” Mendoza added.

Customs officers will continue to verify the classification and value of imported goods and determine applicable duties and taxes. Only shipments with specific risk indicators or material discrepancies will require specialized IAS review.

All legally required permits, clearances, and inspections remain in effect.

The BOC will also upgrade its information systems to detect valuation discrepancies, monitor import trends, and flag questionable transactions.

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“The order clarifies that reference values and historical importation data will be used solely for risk assessment and verification, and not as substitute or minimum customs values,” Mendoza said.