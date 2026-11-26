Advocacy group Progreso Para sa Bayan is pressing Philippine authorities to prosecute those behind an alleged cross-border illicit cigarette operation in Cebu, warning that delays in accountability could undermine the country’s trade credibility and expose weaknesses in regulatory enforcement.

The call comes after the case reached the Malaysian Parliament, more than seven months after Philippine authorities raided the manufacturing facility.

“Malaysia’s Parliament is already asking what happened, who was involved and how such an operation became possible. Meanwhile, here in the Philippines, the public is still waiting to see this case reach a clear conclusion,” Progreso convenor Marc Gamboa said on Thursday.

The 10 April raid on a facility operated by Baisisen Global Corporation in Lapu-Lapu City reportedly yielded millions of cigarettes, production equipment and 10.64 million counterfeit Malaysian excise tax stamps, enough to cover 212.8 million cigarette sticks.

Potential tax losses for Malaysia were estimated at P1.4 billion in unpaid excise duties, rising to P1.5 billion when import duties are included.

The Philippine National Intelligence Coordinating Agency earlier linked the operation to an alleged cross-border illicit cigarette network, citing indications of possible corruption involving regulatory and enforcement personnel.

Malaysia has since tightened its trade safeguards, reducing licensed cigarette importers from 24 in 2024 to nine this year and preparing to introduce a digital tax tracking system in January 2027.

Gamboa urged local authorities to investigate possible regulatory failures, negligence and corruption that may have enabled the operation.