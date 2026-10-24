PhilHealth grants automatic coverage to qualified PWDs under new policy

All qualified persons with disabilities (PWDs), whether working or not, are now automatically covered under the national health insurance program.

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) issued the new policy alongside the adoption of the Unified PWD ID System (UPWDIS) to make enrollment and benefit claims simpler and faster.

The policy took effect on 9 October 2026 through PhilHealth Circular No. 2026-0017, issued in compliance with Republic Act No. 11128 and in accordance with NCDA Administrative Order No. 001, s. 2026.

The Unified Persons with Disabilities ID System (UPWDIS) is administered jointly by the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). It serves all Filipinos with disabilities and their qualified dependents, regardless of age, gender, or socioeconomic status.

What this means for PWDs

No more premium payments

All eligible PWDs listed in the UPWDIS and the Philippine Registry of PWDs (PRPWD) do not need to pay PhilHealth premiums.

If you are employed: No PhilHealth premium will be deducted from your salary. Your monthly premium, equivalent to 5 percent of your salary, will be shared equally by your employer and the national government.

If you are self-employed, a professional, or working abroad: The national government will pay your full premium.

If you are under 21, single, not working, and have no children: You will be registered as a principal member once your details are verified in the system.

During the three-year transition period, PhilHealth will use the existing PWD registry to confirm disability status while the new system is being fully established.

If your name is not yet in the registry but you present a valid PWD ID or medical certificate, or have an obvious disability, you will still receive coverage while your records are being updated.

The NCDA welcomed the new policy as a major step toward equal access to healthcare.

“No Filipino with disability will be left behind. With the Unified PWD ID System, your rights are recognized in every health facility across the country. This is not just coverage — this is inclusion,” the NCDA said.

What PWDs need to do

PWDs should register with the UPWDIS to ensure full and continuous health benefits.