Filipina beauty took center stage in Los Angeles, California, as Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and international model and social media personality Christina Nadin made fashionable appearances at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The two personalities attracted attention at the star-studded gathering, adding a distinct Filipino presence to one of the fashion industry's most anticipated annual spectacles.

For Gray, the occasion offered another opportunity to demonstrate her versatility as a global fashion personality, years after winning the Miss Universe crown in 2018.

Ahead of the event, the former beauty queen surprised her followers with a dramatic makeover that featured platinum blonde hair, striking gray contact lenses, and a figure-hugging pink outfit. The transformation revealed a different side of Gray, whose sophisticated fashion choices have become part of her signature style.

However, she had another glamorous look prepared for the show's pink carpet.

Working with renowned Filipino makeup artist Jelly Eugenio and hairstylist Paul Nebres, Gray embraced a more romantic and sophisticated appearance that complemented the evening's fashionable atmosphere.

Her beauty team created a captivating look with voluminous waves, delicately applied pink eyeshadow, defined lashes, and a soft blush that enhanced her facial features.

The result was an elegant combination of Hollywood glamour and the refined styling that has made Gray a recognizable figure in international beauty and fashion circles.

Meanwhile, Christina Nadin also represented Filipina beauty at the prestigious event. Known for her modeling career and strong online following, Nadin added to the Filipino representation at the gathering of international celebrities, fashion personalities, and industry figures.

Their appearances reflected the growing visibility of Filipino personalities in major international fashion events, where diverse expressions of beauty and individual style continue to receive attention.

While Gray first gained worldwide recognition through pageantry, her continued participation in international fashion gatherings demonstrates how she has expanded her career beyond the competition stage.

For Filipino fashion enthusiasts, seeing Gray and Nadin among the personalities attending the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was another moment of pride.

More than a celebration of glamorous outfits and beauty transformations, their presence highlighted the increasing recognition of Filipino talent, confidence, and style in the international fashion scene.