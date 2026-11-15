For Eurovision Asia’s first-ever winner, Carmelle Collado, success is not simply about winning competitions but about trusting God’s plans, embracing every opportunity, and leaving a lasting impression through music.

During her guest appearance on ABS-CBN News’ Oh My Gan!, hosted by Ganiel Krishnan, the talented singer opened up about her lifelong passion for singing, her childhood memories, and the faith that has guided her throughout her musical journey.

Carmelle revealed that her love for music began when she was just three years old, when she could already sing an entire chorus.

“Noong nag 3-years-old na po ako, doon na po na-develop ang pagkanta ko po, nakakakanta na po ako ng buong chorus,” she recalled.

Interestingly, Carmelle shared a funny story about how her mother supposedly craved karaoke while pregnant with her.

“Ang kwento sa akin ng mama ko, ang breakfast niya raw habang pinagbubuntis ako ay karaoke,” she said.

According to the singer, her mother would spend her mornings singing rather than worrying about breakfast, making music an important part of Carmelle’s life even before she was born.

Beyond her natural talent, Carmelle credits her faith for helping her maintain a positive attitude whenever she joins singing competitions.

Also read Carmelle Collado is Eurovision Asia-bound with ‘Sobra-Sobra’

“Ako naniniwala ako na your future is already written,” she shared.

“Kung para sa’yo ‘yun, para sa’yo ‘yun. Kung hindi para sa’yo ‘yon, may ibang plano sa’yo si God.”

She also recalled seeking prayers and spiritual guidance before participating in competitions.

“Sabi po sa’kin ni Bishop, ‘Ito ibe-bless kita hindi para manalo ka, kundi para mag-enjoy ka sa performance mo.’ Mafi-feel mo [rin] kung ano talaga ang plano sa’yo ni God.”

This advice changed her perspective on competing, teaching her to appreciate the experience rather than focus entirely on winning.

“Everytime [kasi] na sasali ako [sa singing competitions], hindi ako nag expect na dapat manalo ako, sana manalo ako.”

Instead, Carmelle hopes that every performance will touch people’s hearts and inspire audiences through her music.

“Ang gusto ko ay tumatak ako sa mga tao, may maiwan akong magandang alaala sa kanila after ng performance ko at para ma-inspire ko rin ’yung maraming tao.”

Now celebrating her historic achievement as the inaugural Eurovision Asia champion, Carmelle continues to demonstrate that genuine artistry goes beyond trophies and titles.

Her journey reflects the importance of perseverance, humility, and faith, reminding aspiring singers that success is not always measured by victory but also by the lives they touch along the way.