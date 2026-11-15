First selfie as ex housemates: Ethan Benares and Calix Esquerra after PBB Collab 3.0 Eviction

The journey inside the famous Bahay ni Kuya has come to an end for Ethan Benares and Calix Esquerra after they became the first housemates to be evicted from Pinoy Big Brother: Collab Edition 3.0.

On Saturday, 14 November, Pinoy Big Brother shared photos of the two former housemates following their exit from the reality competition, marking an emotional moment in the show’s latest season.

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Ethan and Calix received the lowest number of votes among the nominated Kapamilya and Kapuso housemates, resulting in their eviction.

Their departure marks the first major elimination of the season, leaving the remaining housemates to continue their journey as the competition intensifies.

Although their stay inside the PBB house was cut short, Ethan and Calix now begin a new chapter outside Bahay ni Kuya, carrying with them the experiences and memories of their time on the show.