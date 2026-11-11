Our bet for 2026 Miss International Katrina Johnson visits the Philippine Embassy in Japan

The Philippines’ representative to Miss International 2026, Katrina Johnson, received an encouraging boost ahead of the international pageant after visiting the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo, Japan.

The Filipina beauty queen shared her appreciation following a meeting with Deputy Chief of Mission De Jesus, First Secretary and Consul Quintin, and other embassy officials who welcomed her during her visit.

Beyond the warm reception, Katrina was particularly touched to learn that embassy representatives were already familiar with her advocacy work in the Philippines, especially her efforts supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

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“It meant so much to hear that they were already familiar with the work I’ve been doing in the Philippines to help advance the SDGs,” she shared on Facebook.

Katrina also expressed excitement over their shared commitment to promoting inclusivity, equal opportunities, and greater accessibility for underserved communities.

The meeting became even more meaningful when she was reminded of the thousands of Filipinos living in Japan who are cheering for her as she carries the Philippine flag on the international stage.

“Thank you to everyone at the Philippine Embassy for such a warm welcome, and for reminding me that I have 400,000 kababayans here in Japan praying for me,” she wrote.

As Katrina continues her Miss International 2026 journey, the visit served as a reminder that her mission extends beyond competing for the crown.