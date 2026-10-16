Is Catriona Gray the Philippines’ next Victoria’s Secret angel?

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has sparked excitement among Filipino fans after teasing a possible appearance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 in Los Angeles, California, Monday, 19 October, 2026, at 7:30 a.m. PHT.

The Filipino beauty queen fueled speculation with a glamorous Instagram post featuring an angel-inspired look, seemingly hinting at her participation in the internationally celebrated fashion event.

“Wings up, we’re inbound,” Gray wrote, tagging Victoria’s Secret and Victoria’s Secret Philippines while including the hashtag #VSFashionShow.

Her striking photoshoot, captured by photographer Mark Dookie Ducay, featured creative direction by Vince Canlapan, styling by Paris Roxas, makeup by Anthea Bueno, hair by Valerie Corpuz, and wings by Dman1890.

The post quickly generated excitement among pageant supporters, who are eager to see the former Miss Universe bring her signature elegance, confidence, and commanding presence to the global fashion stage.

While Gray’s Instagram post strongly hints at a collaboration with Victoria’s Secret, her exact participation in the upcoming runway show has yet to be officially clarified.