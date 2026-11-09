Another candidate has stepped away from the 75th Miss Universe competition as Austria’s Victoria Amerson officially announced her withdrawal from the international pageant scheduled to take place in Puerto Rico.

In an emotional statement, Amerson revealed that her decision came after a difficult period marked by emotional pressure, physical stress, and circumstances that she said had negatively affected her health.

The Austrian beauty queen explained that she initially embraced the opportunity to represent her country with excitement, believing that her Miss Universe journey would promote empowerment, personal development, and mutual respect.

However, her experience reportedly turned out differently from what she had anticipated.

“Unfortunately, the reality of what I encountered was unexpectedly very different from what I had imagined,” she disclosed.

Amerson described experiencing pressure, restrictions on her personal autonomy, and frustration surrounding her participation. According to her, these circumstances eventually took a toll on her physical and emotional condition.

“The circumstances surrounding my participation, including the pressure, lack of personal autonomy, control and ongoing frustration I experienced, placed an immense amount of emotional and physical stress on me,” she stated.

She further revealed that the situation contributed to the recurrence of a previous illness that she had worked hard to overcome.

For Amerson, the opportunity to wear her country's sash should never require sacrificing her health or personal peace.

“I have always believed that representing a country should be an experience that empowers a woman, not one that comes at the expense of her health, well-being or peace of mind,” she emphasized.

Although disappointed that she would no longer be able to fulfill her dream of competing on the Miss Universe stage, Amerson expressed appreciation to everyone who supported her throughout her journey.

She acknowledged that withdrawing was particularly difficult because of the expectations of her supporters and those who had looked forward to seeing Austria represented in the competition.

Nevertheless, she remained firm in her decision to protect her physical and emotional well-being.

“I choose my health, my peace and the future I am continuing to build,” she declared.

The beauty queen also reassured her supporters that stepping away from Miss Universe does not mean abandoning her aspirations.

“This is not the end, but simply the closing of one chapter and the beginning of another,” she said.

Amerson's withdrawal adds to the developments surrounding the 75th anniversary edition of Miss Universe, which is set to bring together international delegates in Puerto Rico.

Her announcement also raises questions about the pressures experienced by beauty queens preparing for major international competitions, particularly when personal expectations and organizational responsibilities become difficult to balance.