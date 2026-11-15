Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski continues to make her presence felt in Puerto Rico, this time using her platform to support a meaningful cause beyond the glamour and excitement of the international pageant.

The Philippine beauty queen joined “Luz de Esperanza: Universo Rosa en Puerto Rico,” a special gathering held at Aloft Ponce dedicated to raising breast cancer awareness and honoring individuals whose lives have been affected by the disease.

Radiating elegance and confidence, Bea represented the Philippines at the heartfelt event, which brought attention to the importance of compassion, solidarity, and emotional support for cancer patients and their families.

For the occasion, the Filipina beauty wore a creation by renowned Filipino fashion designer Rajo Laurel of House of Laurel, showcasing sophistication while embracing the meaningful spirit of the gathering.

Her appearance was styled by Perry Tabora, with Kris De Leon serving as assistant stylist. Gem Orpilla handled digital content and photography.

More than a celebration of beauty, Universo Rosa provided an opportunity for Miss Universe delegates to recognize the courage of cancer patients and survivors while helping spread awareness about the challenges they face.

The event emphasized the importance of listening to personal stories, offering encouragement, and reminding those affected by cancer that they are valued and supported.

For Bea, whose pageant journey has also been associated with environmental advocacy and community involvement, participating in the gathering reflects the broader role of a beauty queen as a voice for important social causes.

Also read Jake Cuenca pens heartfelt birthday message for Rabiya Mateo

As the Philippines’ representative at the 75th Miss Universe competition, Bea continues to demonstrate that wearing the country’s sash carries responsibilities extending beyond the competition stage.

Her participation in Universo Rosa also highlights the Miss Universe platform’s ability to bring women from different nations together in support of humanitarian initiatives.

With the coronation night approaching, Bea remains focused on representing the Philippines with grace, purpose, and determination.

At Universo Rosa, however, the spotlight was not simply on crowns or glamorous appearances, but on hope, resilience, and the power of standing together.