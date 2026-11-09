Roomies! Miss Universe delegates Bea Millan Windorski (Philippines) and Angela Aumonier (Great Britain) are room mates in this years pageant in Puerto Rico

The Philippines continues to make its presence felt in the international pageant scene as two Filipina beauty queens proudly carry the country’s name on the global stage.

Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski and Miss Universe Great Britain Angela Aumonier are among the crowned delegates preparing to compete for the prestigious Miss Universe title in Puerto Rico.

Both queens have captured attention with their striking beauty, elegant fashion choices, and commanding presence, reflecting the glamour and excitement surrounding the competition.

Bea, who previously earned the Miss Earth Water 2024 title, hopes to bring another international crown to the Philippines as she competes against accomplished women from around the world.