The Miss Universe Organization has officially unveiled “The Radiance of Eternal Legacy,” a magnificent diamond-studded crown that will adorn the winner of Miss Universe 2026 as the prestigious international pageant celebrates its 75th anniversary in Puerto Rico.

Presented on 12 November at The Miss Universe Experience in Plaza Las Américas, the exquisite masterpiece was designed by renowned jeweler George Wittels in collaboration with Paris-based luxury jewelry house Maison d’OR.

Crafted from 18-karat white gold and embellished with an impressive 3,150 brilliant-cut diamonds, the crown reflects seven and a half decades of beauty, empowerment, and the enduring influence of women across the globe.

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Its centerpiece features three prominent diamonds representing the past, present, and future of Miss Universe. The two side diamonds honor the remarkable women who shaped the competition’s history and those making a difference today, while the magnificent central diamond symbolizes the next generation of empowered women.

“This crown is a tribute to our history, but even more importantly, it celebrates the women who have worn our title, their stories, their global impact, and the new generations who will continue that legacy,” said Ronald Day, CEO of the Miss Universe Organization.

The unveiling also highlighted an exhibition featuring 18 historic Miss Universe crowns and treasured memorabilia. The free public exhibit has already welcomed more than 27,700 visitors.

More than 100 international delegates are competing for the coveted title, with the new crown set to make its grand coronation debut on November 24, 2026, at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico.