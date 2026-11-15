Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski is finding a little piece of home in Puerto Rico as she continues her journey toward the 75th Miss Universe pageant.

During an interview, the Filipina beauty queen shared her excitement over discovering the similarities between Filipino and Puerto Rican traditions, particularly their love for lechon.

“Well, one of my favorite things we share in common is lechon. That’s one of my favorite Filipino dishes. And I was so happy on my first night to see that Puerto Ricans have it here as well,” Bea shared.

Beyond food, Bea expressed admiration for the Puerto Rican people’s appreciation of nature and their cultural heritage.

“I also love how connected Puerto Ricans are with nature and with their cultural roots,” she added.

An advocate for environmental conservation, Bea also revealed her plans to explore Puerto Rico’s famous surfing destination after the international competition.

“I especially am looking forward to after the pageant, spending a week surfing in Rincón,” she said.