Beauty does not always come with long, flowing hair, and one Miss Benguet 2026 candidate is challenging conventional pageant standards by embracing the condition that makes her different.

Junea Lourje Tanacio Bing-iyan, the official representative of Mankayan, is drawing attention across the Cordillera for competing with alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

Rather than concealing her condition, Bing-iyan has made it central to her advocacy for self-acceptance, confidence and individuality.

Her participation in the provincial pageant carries a message that beauty is not defined by physical appearance but by courage and the confidence to embrace one's identity.

"She embraced her condition, turned it into her pedestal, and transformed her story into a powerful voice for the causes she passionately believes in," her team said in an official introduction.

Bing-iyan has alopecia areata, an autoimmune condition in which the immune system attacks hair follicles, causing hair loss that may appear in patches or affect larger areas.

Although hair can regrow, the condition may recur and varies in severity among individuals.

For Bing-iyan, joining Miss Benguet is more than a pursuit of a crown. Her candidacy seeks to encourage women who struggle with insecurities or feel pressured to conform to society's expectations of beauty.

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Representing the mountainous municipality of Mankayan, she hopes to demonstrate that confidence and self-worth are not determined by conventional physical standards.

Her participation also brings attention to alopecia and the experiences of people living with visible differences.

Miss Benguet 2026 forms part of the province's Adivay Festival, which celebrates community unity and Benguet's 126th founding anniversary.