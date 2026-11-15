Award-winning singer-songwriter Arthur Nery continues to cement his status as one of OPM’s brightest stars today.

OPM R&B sensation Arthur Nery continues to reach new heights in his music career after achieving remarkable milestones on Spotify Philippines, further strengthening his reputation as one of the country’s most successful contemporary artists.

Known for his soulful voice, heartfelt songwriting, and signature R&B sound, Nery has captivated millions of listeners through chart-topping hits such as “Pagsamo,” “Isa Lang,” and “Take All the Love,” alongside tracks from his latest album, Fictions You Produce.

The award-winning singer-songwriter recently surpassed an impressive 3 billion total streams on Spotify, earning recognition as the most-streamed OPM solo artist of all time.

Adding to his achievements, Nery maintained his position as Spotify Philippines’ No. 1 most-streamed OPM male artist of all time for 440 consecutive days as of October 13, 2026.

His popularity also extends beyond the local music scene, placing fifth on Spotify Philippines’ Top Artists chart alongside international superstars Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Bruno Mars.

To celebrate these milestones, Nery made another breakthrough by becoming the first OPM artist to host an interactive fan experience in collaboration with the streaming platform.

Dubbed “Spotify 360 x Arthur Nery,” the exclusive gathering brought together more than 200 fans and media representatives for an immersive celebration of his musical journey, achievements, and connection with his supporters.

The event highlighted the singer’s growing influence in the Philippine music industry and the unwavering support of fans who have helped propel his songs to record-breaking streaming numbers.

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With his distinctive musical style and ability to connect emotionally with audiences, Nery continues to prove that Filipino R&B has a strong place in today’s competitive music landscape.