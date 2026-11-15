Scenes of a chaotic dispersal and nine arrests as progressive groups under the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan attempt to march toward the Philippine International Convention Center before being violently dispersed by the Philippine National Police in Manila, on November 15. Before the march, BAYAN rallyists reported harassment as fart bombs, alleged feces, and urine littered Liwasang Bonifacio, which they suspect was a deliberate attempt to “sabotage” their protest. Protesters were also doused with foul-smelling water during the dispersal along Taft Avenue. The protest was part of a series of actions opposing US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Philippines for the ongoing ASEAN Summit. l Zedrich Xylak Madrid

At least nine protesters were arrested after police blocked a planned march from Liwasang Bonifacio toward the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) on Sunday, with organizers accusing authorities of using force, damaging vehicles and seizing their equipment.

Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) chairperson Jerome Adonis said three of those arrested were members of the labor group, while six others came from different sectors. They were brought to the Manila Police District.

Adonis said protesters initially held a program at Liwasang Bonifacio before attempting to march toward the summit venue at around 10 a.m.Police blocked their route near an overpass, prompting organizers to negotiate with officers for permission to proceed.

“Nakipagnego po tayo, ako isa sa nakipagnego na pwede ba kaming payagan na makalusot para makaiwas din sa matinding traffic. So hindi sila pumayag, gusto nila dito lang kami sa Liwasang Bonifacio,” Adonis said in a press conference in Liwasang Bonifacio.

Police blocked their route near an overpass, prompting organizers to negotiate with officers for permission to proceed.

“Una, binutas yung gulong ng truck. Siyempre, walang iba. Klaro po 'yan. Hanay ng mga kapulisan 'yan. Wala namang ibang may intensyong butasin 'yan,” he said.

Adonis also accused police of taking an L300 van carrying the protesters' sound system, food and water.

He said the van's driver, whom he identified as a member of transport group PISTON, was forcibly pulled away from the steering wheel before an officer drove the vehicle away.

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Adonis further alleged that a protester was beaten unconscious during the confrontation.

“May isa kaming nasundan na walang malay dahil sinaktan, binugbog. Tapos kinukuha ng medik namin para dalhin sa ospital or macheck man lang, isinakay sa mobile at dadalhin daw sa Manila Police District,” he said.

ACT Teachers party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio, who was at Liwasang Bonifacio, also condemned the police action, saying officers entered the area despite its designation as a freedom park.

“We condemn the violence committed by the police against the protesters. We are here at Liwasang Bonifacio. This is a freedom park, but they still entered and went after those holding a rally here,” Tinio told reporters.

The Manila Police District (MPD), through its chief legal officer Police Capt. Felino Nabato, said at least five rallyists were arrested for allegedly causing a disturbance and holding a demonstration outside the designated freedom park.

National Capital Region Police Office chief Brig. Gen. Christopher Abrahano earlier said no group had secured a permit to hold public demonstrations during the three-day ASEAN Summit.

“On the contrary, we have a law against violent assemblies. That’s why we have freedom parks, where they’re allowed to conduct peaceful rallies. Outside of these, they need to get a permit,” Abrahano said.