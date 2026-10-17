Sasha Lacuna eyes third PH crown at Miss Globe

The Philippines is preparing for another exciting international pageant campaign as Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2026 Sasha-Juli Belle Lacuna gets ready to compete at The Miss Globe 2026 in Phuket, Thailand.

The beauty queen from Tarlac is determined to make her mark on the international stage and potentially bring home the country's third Miss Globe title.

Lacuna recently received a warm send-off from the Binibining Pilipinas organization, which expressed its full support as she prepares to represent the country against international delegates.

Her upcoming competition marks another important chapter in her pageant journey following her victory at the Binibining Pilipinas 2026 coronation night held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last July 18.

The Miss Globe 2026 is scheduled from October 24 to November 7 in Phuket, Thailand, with the grand coronation night set for November 7.

Carrying the theme “Beauty in Unity,” this year's competition aims to celebrate cultural diversity, international friendship, and the shared aspirations of women from different parts of the world.

Lacuna hopes to follow in the footsteps of two Filipina beauty queens who previously brought glory to the country: Ann Colis, who captured the crown in 2015, and Maureen Montagne, who emerged victorious in 2021.

A third Philippine victory would further strengthen the country's impressive record in the international competition.

The reigning Miss Globe, Chayathanus Saradatta of Thailand, is expected to relinquish her crown during the November 7 finale, which will take place in her home country.

As Lacuna prepares to embark on her international journey, Filipino pageant supporters are rallying behind her, hoping that her confidence, determination, and stage presence will help her stand out among this year's contenders.

With the competition just days away, all eyes will soon be on the Tarlac beauty as she carries the Philippine flag and pursues another international crown.

For Lacuna, The Miss Globe 2026 represents more than an opportunity to win a title. It is also a chance to showcase Filipino beauty, grace, and excellence before a global audience.