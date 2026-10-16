In an interview during the 125th anniversary celebration of the Philippine Coast Guard in Manila, Marcos said the ambassador's remarks warranted clarification.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, 16 October, said he wants to discuss Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan's remarks suggesting that Beijing could easily prevail in a military confrontation with the Philippines, describing the statement as a threat.

The Department of National Defense was quick to fire back at Beijing after accusing its chief, Gilberto Teodoro Jr., early Sunday of sowing…

“Well, it sounds very much to me like a threat, and it is not a very diplomatic statement to be made. So, we perhaps would like to understand what exactly it is that he means,” the President said.

Asked whether he would summon Jing, Marcos replied, “I think that deserves a discussion between the ambassador and myself.”

The President's response followed Jing's statements during a forum in Quezon City on Thursday, where the Chinese envoy rejected accusations that Beijing was a troublemaker in the region and blamed Philippine officials for escalating tensions between the two countries.

“We should feel fortunate enough that you have a neighbor like China in this region. If we want to use force, we may easily win. But no, we’ll not use force. We love peace,” Jing said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) also criticized the ambassador's remarks, describing them as a possible thinly veiled threat of force.

DFA West Philippine Sea spokesperson Rogelio Villanueva Jr. stressed the importance of restraint in diplomatic exchanges.

“The business of diplomacy requires tact and restraint to create space necessary for discourse, dialogue and engagement, regardless of the disparity in positions or perspectives,” the DFA said.

“It is hoped that all diplomats accredited to the Philippines take greater care in the language used in public statements so as not to further erode mutual trust and confidence, nor derail the advancement of dialogue and constructive engagement,” it added.

China rejects criticism

The Chinese Embassy defended Jing, accusing the DFA of selectively quoting and misinterpreting his remarks.

It said the criticism amounted to “selective quotation and overinterpretation that proves there is still a long way to go in fostering effective communication and dialogue between China and the Philippines.”

“Diplomacy must be honest and straightforward to reduce misunderstandings and prevent misjudgments. Ultimately, the fundamental purpose of diplomacy is to resolve differences and disputes and to avoid conflict or even war,” the embassy said.

Should Marcos formally summon Jing, it would mark the second time the Chinese envoy has been called to Malacañang over tensions between Manila and Beijing.

Marcos previously summoned Jing on 21 July 2026 following a confrontation between Chinese Coast Guard personnel and Philippine Navy sailors at Ayungin Shoal the previous day.

Philippine authorities accused Chinese personnel of using a wooden baton against Filipino sailors, leaving personnel injured.

Jing assumed his post as China's 17th ambassador to the Philippines on 6 December 2025. He previously served as deputy chief of mission at the Chinese Embassy in Washington.